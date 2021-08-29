Judge candidates address Sweden Democratic Committee
On August 23 at the Seymour Library, the Sweden Democratic Committee hosted Deral Givens, candidate for the NYS Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Mr. Givens spoke about his 25-year career as a Rochester police officer and his life as a father of five, pastor, as well as a lawyer representing children. Continuing the theme of how a full life experience informs a person’s suitability for a judicial position, attorney Jessica Diaz spoke on her qualifications for Sweden Town Justice. Both candidates welcomed a multitude of questions from participants.westsidenewsny.com
