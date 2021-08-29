Golf tournament raises money to support RCiR’s therapeutic rowing services

In its inaugural year, the annual “Grandpa Miles” Golf Tournament raised $30,000 in support of Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing (RCiR). The golf tournament, held August 23 at Brook Lea Country Club, was a collaboration between RCiR and longtime supporter, Matthew Miles, in honor of Miles’ grandfather, George Miles, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. Miles, a veteran himself, has seen first-hand the important role services like RCiR play in supporting veterans’ mental health and well-being. As a result, Miles wanted RCiR to be the recipient of the golf tournament proceeds to further its work of providing free rowing opportunities for veterans and people with disabilities.