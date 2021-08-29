Here Are All Features & Production Credits For Kanye West’s New Album ‘DONDA’

Fans had to wait for a long time to finally get DONDA on their streaming services but the day is finally here. The album was released across DSPs around 8 am ET on Sunday morning. It contains a total of 27 songs but ‘Jail pt. 2’ with DaBaby is still not available everywhere at the time of publishing of this article. Some of the other guest appearances are Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Vory, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Ariana Grande, Fivio Foreign and more. We have them all listed below.