Spring Valley man dies on injuries in Eau Galle crash
A Spring Valley man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Aug. 27 at U.S. Highway 63 and St. Croix County N in Eau Galle Township. The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received the call at about 3:14 p.m. Friday. Deputies determined that Douglas A. Last, 82, Spring Valley, Wis., stopped at County N and then pulled in front of a pickup truck operated by Jenna M. Achterhof, 25, Wilson, Wis. Her Rav4 struck Last’s pcup, and both vehicles ended up off the roadway.www.hudsonstarobserver.com
