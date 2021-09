I rearranged the title of this article a dozen times. Finally, I chose the word passing instead of the word death and removed the word hero which will figure prominently in this short remembrance. Writing has never been difficult for me, except when the topic is personal and touches a nerve. Many nerves, emotions and memories encapsulated in a torrent of tears were shed one year ago, on August 31, 2020, when the darkest day in N.Y. Mets history took place: the passing of George Thomas Seaver.