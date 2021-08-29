Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel offers COVID-19 booster to all vaccinated people

By Ari Rabinovitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JERUSALEM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday began offering a COVID-19 booster to children as young as 12, and its prime minister said a campaign that began a month ago among seniors has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.

Announcing the decision, top Israeli health officials said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccine waned six months after administration, making a booster necessary.

"The third dose brings us to the level of protection achieved by the second dose, when it was fresh," said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry.

"That means, people are 10 times more protected after the third vaccine dose," she told a news conference, where the expanded booster drive was announced.

Those eligible for the third shot can receive it provided at least five months have passed since their second jab - a timeframe shorter than an eight-month interval in effect in the United States, which is considering cutting the waiting time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMbjV_0bgMbDOs00
An Israeli man receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as country launches booster shots for over 30-year-olds, in Rishon Lezion, Israel August 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Hoping to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Israel began administering the booster to its older population a month ago and has been gradually lowering the age of eligibility. It stood at 30 before Sunday's announcement.

So far 2 million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses.

"There are already results: the increase in severe morbidity has begun to slow," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. "But we have to complete third doses for all of our citizens. I call on those aged 12 and up to go out and immediately take the third shot."

Israel and other countries have pressed ahead with booster plans despite opposition from the World Health Organization, which said more of the world should be vaccinated with a first dose before people receive a third.

The United States has said it will offer booster doses to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection. Canada, France and Germany have also planned booster campaigns.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
201K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#France#Booster#Israeli#Health Ministry#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Public HealthNewsweek

Here's Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading

Health officials are beginning to monitor the spread of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus now that it has become the dominant strain in Peru and continues to circulate in much of South America. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is highly infectious and more...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

57 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the state has recorded 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people amid the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In its weekly update, the department confirmed close to 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.19% of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that resulted in hospitalization, which accounts for 0.017%; while the number of deaths equal to 0.002% of the vaccinated population.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
Worlddeseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
WorldNew York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...
Medical & BiotechKWQC

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
Public HealthWashington Times

Dr. Fauci tells vaccinated Americans that ‘inevitably’ they will require COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for Americans who recently received COVID-19 vaccinations: Expect calls for booster shots down the line. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment during a Thursday broadcast of NBC’s “Today” program while discussing what citizens can expect on the pandemic front moving forward.
WorldNPR

Highly Vaccinated Israel Is Seeing A Dramatic Surge In New COVID Cases. Here's Why

Israel is a country that jumped out early in making COVID-19 vaccines widely available. But it still didn't vaccinate enough people to hold off the spread of the delta variant. And now it's once again dealing with high rates of infection. So what might that tell us about the effect of the virus in a country where most are vaccinated? NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Jerusalem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy