Wofford football had a spring to forget. A full roster this fall could mean playoffs

The Canadian Football League rarely takes the step of officially banning all of its teams from signing a particular player, but we’ve seen that a few times over the past decade. Cases there include Ray Rice, Justin Cox, Jerome Messam, Teague Sherman, and Johnny Manziel, with most of those cases involving domestic violence or other criminal charges (Manziel’s only involved him breaking some unspecified condition of the agreement that let him come to the league). And now, the CFL has put Jacob Ruby (the Edmonton Elks’ lineman released Tuesday for a “breach of COVID protocols,” reportedly over misrepresenting his vaccine status) on that list, as Dave Naylor of TSN reported Wednesday: