Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Wofford football had a spring to forget. A full roster this fall could mean playoffs

By ORDER REPRINT
The State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn pure football terms, no Southern Conference team suffered as bad of a dropoff during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season than the Wofford Terriers. In the team’s first two years under head coach Josh Conklin, the Terriers won consecutive SoCon titles and finished each regular season in the FCS Top 25. But in his third season, the perennial conference contenders suffered a series of injuries, opt-outs and canceled games saw Wofford end its spring continuation after just five games — finishing on a four-game losing streak and a 1-4 overall record.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Conklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Conference#Pure Football#American Football#Covid#Fcs#Terriers#Vmi#Socon Offensive Player Of#Athlon Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsThe Post and Courier

College football preview: Furman, Wofford seek rebound from spring struggles

Perennial Southern Conference contenders Wofford and Furman were anything but during the COVID-shortened spring season of 2021. Wofford, winner of seven SoCon titles since 2003, finished 1-4 and could not even complete the eight-game spring season. Furman, which has won four league championships since 2001, lost its final three games...
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
Virginia StateAlliance Review

North Carolina at Virginia Tech odds, picks and prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies will meet Friday in the season opener at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State. Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen’s Return to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Perhaps only surpassed by Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia’s least favorite sports figure, Dana Holgorsen may soon return to Morgantown, the very place he turned his back on in 2018, to coach the Houston Cougars. According to reports today, Houston – along with BYU, UCF and...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has Blunt Message For Ohio State

Entering Thursday night’s contest against No. 4 Ohio State, Minnesota fans were just hoping the Gophers would keep the game close. Well, for much of the third quarter, the Gophers kept the game close and even had a 21-17 lead at one point. Unfortunately, the Gophers suffered a massive loss when star running back Mohamed Ibrahim left with an injury.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
Footballthecomeback.com

The CFL has barred its teams from signing Jacob Ruby, the Elks’ lineman released after misrepresenting vaccination status

The Canadian Football League rarely takes the step of officially banning all of its teams from signing a particular player, but we’ve seen that a few times over the past decade. Cases there include Ray Rice, Justin Cox, Jerome Messam, Teague Sherman, and Johnny Manziel, with most of those cases involving domestic violence or other criminal charges (Manziel’s only involved him breaking some unspecified condition of the agreement that let him come to the league). And now, the CFL has put Jacob Ruby (the Edmonton Elks’ lineman released Tuesday for a “breach of COVID protocols,” reportedly over misrepresenting his vaccine status) on that list, as Dave Naylor of TSN reported Wednesday:
Columbus, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

New, expanded OHSAA football playoff format debuts this fall

COLUMBUS — As high school football season gets underway this week, more teams will be eligible for postseason play this fall thanks to a new, expanded playoff format. >>OHSAA moves boys, girls basketball tournaments to UD Arena through 2024. On the heels of last year’s Ohio High School Athletic Association...
FootballThe Spokesman-Review

Whitworth football returns veteran roster after unbeaten spring

The Whitworth football team opened preseason practices this month with plenty of faces, many of them familiar. The Pirates return 21 starters from the team that went 4-0 last spring, and on a sunny, clear Wednesday morning this week, the roster of 130 spread out for drills on fields behind the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy