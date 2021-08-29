Wofford football had a spring to forget. A full roster this fall could mean playoffs
In pure football terms, no Southern Conference team suffered as bad of a dropoff during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season than the Wofford Terriers. In the team’s first two years under head coach Josh Conklin, the Terriers won consecutive SoCon titles and finished each regular season in the FCS Top 25. But in his third season, the perennial conference contenders suffered a series of injuries, opt-outs and canceled games saw Wofford end its spring continuation after just five games — finishing on a four-game losing streak and a 1-4 overall record.www.thestate.com
