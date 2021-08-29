Mandates, protests, positivity rates and hospitalizations: The week in COVID-19
Aug. 29—Soaring numbers of new infections. Intensive care unit beds filling up. Mask mandates. Vaccination mandates. People protesting the mandates. The week in COVID-19 shows the delta variant has the Quad-Cities teetering on the kind of full-blown surge residents saw in October, November and December of 2020. Local health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County reported more than 700 new infections throughout the metro area.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0