Summer Closing - August Bank Holliday
We are closing the summer this August Bank Holliday with 12H of some serious RoMinimal selectors!!. We can't express the happiness of being back doing what we love, this time in a new formula! We teamed up with our friends from Atmosfera and Whispers.Ro to create a massive line-up for what will be one of the biggest events to close the summer in a perfect ambience, with the craziest sounds you have ever experienced. But don't just believe us. Come and see for yourself.www.skiddle.com
