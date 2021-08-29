Cooper takes Best of Show in Art Guild Judged & Juried exhibit

The Art Guild announced the winners of its Judged & Juried Fine Arts Show during the opening reception held Aug. 6. Judge Carl Gombert, professor of art at Maryville College in Tennessee, stated, “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to jury this year’s exhibition at Fairfield Glade. As an artist, I have a nearly unquenchable thirst for looking at new images and objects, and it was an absolute delight to walk into your galleries and see the wide variety of works. I am impressed by both the high quality of the work presented and the breadth of media, styles and approaches. I saw work that was deeply moving, clever, and innovative. Technically the work ranged from charming and heartfelt quirkiness to truly tour de force virtuosity.