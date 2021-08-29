Cancel
NFL

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk of a blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade prior to the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season continues to grow. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced indicating that there had been growing talk of a trade involving Watson. According to a report from Outkick’s Armando Salguero, Watson has two preferred trade...

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

#American Football#Outkick#Panthers#Texans#Armandosalguero Watson
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ex-NFL scout asks, what is going on with the Miami Dolphins?

It has been rumored Dolphins have been interested in Texans’ quarterback (QB) Deshaun Watson, and now there are conflicting reports coming out of how much team owner, Stephen Ross, is involved in all of this?. A story broke on Pro Football talk today, which stated that according to a “league...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans reveal their plans for Deshaun Watson in 2021

The Houston Texans are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster for the 2021 season even if he’ll be inactive every week. The lack of resolution in the Deshaun Watson saga has the Houston Texans looking ahead to some roster management decisions for the 2021 season. What’s the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Deshaun Watson Accusers Detail Uncomfortable Meetings With NFL

The NFL has yet to reveals its findings in the investigation into the assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report called into question a series of questions asked by the NFL’s investigators. On Friday, Sports Illustrated reporter Jenny Vrentas published a report detailing conversations held...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles cutdown tracker: Changes are made to the QB room

You have to wonder what was going through several Eagles players’ minds as they walked off the field after Friday’s 31-31 tie with the Jets. For a select few, they had just played well enough to keep wearing a midnight green jersey. However, for many players, their time on the team, and possibly in the NFL, could be over.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans reporter believes Deshaun Watson will be a healthy scratch if he’s not suspended

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows last week when he suggested Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid the commissioner’s exempt list all season despite 22 accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual assault. Already the subject of civil litigation, Watson is also being investigated by Houston and Harris County Police, though, to this point, no charges have been filed. Watson, who expressed his desire to be traded before his misconduct allegations went public, has been present throughout training camp, but has practiced sparingly, leading team reporter Aaron Reiss of The Athletic to believe he’ll be a healthy scratch when the Texans open their season September 12th against Jacksonville.

