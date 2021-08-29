Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast to southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.