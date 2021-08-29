Cancel
Choctaw County, AL

Wind Advisory issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast to southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

