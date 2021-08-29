Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 835 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding in the warned area with many secondary roads and a few main roads still closed due to high water. However, conditions were starting to slowly improve across much of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Rockford, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
Ossian, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Osage, IA
City
Elma, IA
County
Mitchell County, IA
City
Clermont, IA
City
Floyd, IA
City
Nashua, IA
City
Calmar, IA
City
Elgin, IA
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Cresco, IA
City
Mitchell, IA
City
Charles City, IA
County
Floyd County, IA
City
Riceville, IA
City
West Union, IA
County
Howard County, IA
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#Floyd Howard Mitchell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy