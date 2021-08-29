Cancel
Jackson County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southern Mississippi.

alerts.weather.gov

