South Asians still have a long way to go when it comes to learning about gender pronouns and inclusivity: Here’s a beginners guide. Recently, I found myself in an argument with a work acquaintance over pronouns. They were adamant that I include mine in my work email signature and I said that I simply don’t want to. While this person was coming from a place of bitterness because of a background we have with which I won’t bore you, the incident led me to explore and learn more about pronouns and understand why it mattered so much to the queer community. To be honest, I did not have much exposure to this before this incident- was it just the lack of conversation around this topic in our community or was it sheer ignorance on my part? I think it was a bit of both because it actually baffles me that despite being an active journalist in Singapore, how did I not find myself having this conversation or being a part of this much relevant and important discussion before.