Twitch streamer blows up by over a million overnight after follower bots strike again

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo has left Twitch to sign an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming. The 34-year-old will kick off his first livestream on YouTube — where he currently has over 1.7M subscribers — on Aug. 31. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lupo hinted that the requirements and contractual obligations with Twitch had come to not align with his life and shifting values as a new father. “The amount of time that it takes to dedicate to grow a channel in a way that you’ll be competitive and stay up with the top dogs, it can be tough,” he says. “It’s a lot...