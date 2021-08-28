Cancel
Twitch streamer blows up by over a million overnight after follower bots strike again

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow bots have once again wreaked havoc upon Twitch, with one relatively small streamer becoming one of the biggest on the platform in the blink of an eye. Twitch bots have been a problem for almost as long as the platform has been around. From streamers getting botted a couple of viewers to hundreds of followers, it’s a mood killer for any aspiring streamer that has to deal with it.

