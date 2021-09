The Modern Warfare MP5 has been a dominant pick in Warzone ever since the game was released, but a new secret buff has made it even stronger. While many Warzone players continue to use the MAC-10 and Bullfrog in Warzone Season 5, the MP5 has taken the spotlight. This is partly down to a secret buff that has increased its damage in close-quarter firefights. Not only does this mean the MP5 is an incredibly viable option, but it has also seen a drastic increase in popularity.