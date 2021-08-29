Cancel
Woke history hits Middle East as Palestinians accused of erasing history

By Ben Evansky
Fox News
Fox News
Cover picture for the articlePalestinian leaders and their western supporters on the political Left are now re-interpreting biblical history amid a wider expansion of woke activism in the Middle East, critics say. The Palestinian Authority (PA), emboldened by some in Europe and United Nations bodies, are looking to dismantle Judeo-Christian ties to the Holy Land as they seek to invent a new narrative favoring their claims on the region, opponents of the campaign argue.

