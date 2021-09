Can you remember the last time you paid a visit to a book sale in Montreal?. We can't, and that's why the huge weekend sale of 30,000 books and CDs at the Bibliothèque nationale du Québec in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is all the more welcome. According to the BaNQ's post about the sale, only books and CDs in excellent condition are for sale, ranging anywhere from $1 to $10 for especially pristine titles.