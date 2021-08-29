Oscar De La Hoya Says Belfort Fight Makes Or Breaks Him, Expects War Against Ex-UFC Champ

Oscar De La Hoya will forever go down as one of the best boxers of his generation. At the age of 48, the Hall of Fame fighter and six division champion De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) says his Sept. 11 comeback fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, who’ll be fighting for just the second time as a pro boxer after accumulating a record of 28-14 in MMA, is one of the most significant match-ups of his decorated career.