Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kenny Mills: Heaven and Earth

By Mike Julianelle
Posted by 
The Dad
The Dad
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“My dad, Kenny Mills, passed away on August 1st, 2021 at 53 years old. He was a US Marines Corp veteran and proud Delta Tech Ops employee for 30 years. I was so proud of this that I constantly told anyone who would listen, even at 31 years old. When...

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Heaven And Earth#Us Marines Corp#Delta Tech Ops#Nirvana#Canadian#Instagram#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Dad

We Admittedly May Be Barking Up the Wrong Tree With These Dog Crocs

If there’s any product in serious need of a good PR campaign, it’s Crocs. The recognizable foam clogs have found themselves on the receiving end of mockery and ridicule since their 2002 inception, and really, they’ve done nothing wrong. So they look a little clunky, but their functionality is on point. They’re comfortable, breathable, easily washable – but even so, they’re inexplicably universally hated. Here to flip the public perception on the synthetic fiber shoes is none other than the Big Dog himself.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Dad

Dad’s Free Lawn Mowing Service Gains “Mowmentum,” Expands to 31 States

Nearly a year ago, we spoke with a dad who decided to turn life’s unexpected curveballs into an opportunity to make the world a better place. After being laid off from his job in advertising, becoming a first-time dad, and coping with his father’s battle with cancer, Brian Schwartz found himself in a state of flux. Rather than feeling defeated by his circumstances, Brian started his own nonprofit to help others during their most challenging times.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Unleashes on Mike Richards Over Show Exit

Things keep getting worse for Mike Richards. First, he hosted Jeopardy! for a single day before stepping down. In truth, he was all but forced to vacate the position. However, he planned to continue as the show’s executive producer. Sony Pictures Television even assigned a legal executive to watch over him. Now, less than a month before he landed that hosting gig, he lost his executive producer title. British producer Michael Davies will fill in for the former EP in the interim. Richards isn’t just finished with the iconic quiz show. He will no longer act as executive producer on Wheel of Fortune.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man on His Death Bed Refuses to Repeat after Priest

An elderly couple had been married for forty years, enjoying a life of endless love and bliss. They were always there to support each other through thick and thin and had weathered countless storms together. On their fortieth wedding anniversary, they decided to celebrate their special day with a romantic...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Run Of The Mill’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

George Harrison had temporarily quit The Beatles in January 1969, disillusioned with their fraught sessions after witnessing the domestic bliss of The Band and their home studio set-up in Woodstock the previous November. What he saw in New York suggested a cooler, more democratic process was possible. The tensions in which he was mired at that time bore a handful of songs that were at once spiteful yet contemplative, including “I Me Mine” and “Wah Wah.”
MusicPosted by
The Dad

Dave Grohl and His 11-Yr-Old “Nemesis” Finally Jam Together On Stage

When the world shut down, Dave Grohl kept the internet happy with a digital drum battle with a 10-year-old music prodigy. Grohl and Nandi Bushell went back and forth at it, with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer finally ceding defeat to his young “nemesis.” He also said they’d play together sometime in the future, and the future is here, as Nandi (now 11) finally got to take the stage with the Foo Fighters and play alongside her idol.
Rock MusicKerrang

Metallica: The untold story of the album that changed everything

For Metallica, the release of their self-titled fifth album on August 12, 1991 would change everything. Prior to that they were a leviathan thrashing in a relatively small pond; barely contained but still largely defined by the subgenre they’d helped to create. The foursome were the undisputed biggest beast of the Big Four of thrash, but they harboured ambitions to ascend to something altogether grander in scope and scale.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Kenny Hansen: Family First

“My story is about a good dad and a bad dad. When I was four months old, my ‘father’ divorced my mom for his own selfish reasons and decided to start a family with someone else. My mom asked for nothing and she is happy where she is. Before I turned five, my mom sent me to the Philippines with my grandparents, and in that time, she met Kenny.
AstronomyNASA

Earth Matters

Every month on Earth Matters, we offer a puzzling satellite image. The August 2021 puzzler is above. Your challenge is to use the comments section to tell us what we are looking at, where it is, and why it is interesting. How to answer. You can use a few words...
Lifestyledesiretoinspire.net

Dark and moody vintage heaven

My love of all things dark. moody and full of texture and patina with lots of vintage will never ever waiver. And why my love of the style of designer Sean Anderson will also never waiver. When he goes dark he does it so incredibly well, and unlike any other designer I know. This home in Tennessee is packed with character and drama and I could stare at these beautiful spaces for hours. (Photos: Haris Kenjar)
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kenny Kamz – “As It Was”

Kenny Kamz has his second project out in as many years, and he’s looking to make a name for himself with his “As It Was” EP. The six-track project definitely has it’s boastful points, as any hip hop release does, but Kamz keeps things humble for the most part with a hustler’s delivery. From one listen to this EP, you can tell that his sound is all about putting in the work in order to shine, and that comes across from the opener “There’d Be Another” through “Poetry In Motion.” Kamz has a realistic sense of where his status lies right now, as well as where he’s aspiring to be, and projects like this will certainly resonate to help connect the dots. Get your first listens to Kenny Kamz now, and look for much more from him in the future.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Dad

Debra Is Dexter’s New Dark Passenger in “Dexter: New Blood”

We’re learning more about the Dexter revival as we get closer to the fall, and actress Jennifer Carpenter shared some insight on how her character returns to the franchise. Debra was killed off in the series finale, so fans were understandably intrigued when it was revealed she would be returning for the revival.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

6 Ways Uncle Phil Showed Us You Don’t Have To Be a Father To Be a Great Dad

During his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Judge Phillip Banks, who we knew and loved as Uncle Phil, taught us many life lessons. In my opinion, the best thing Uncle Phil showed us was how you don’t have to be a father to be a dad to a kid who needs one. Sure, Uncle Phil had kids of his own, but it was his relationship with Will, his nephew by marriage, that made the show so special.
Chicago, ILwdrv.com

80s A to Z

This Labor Day Weekend we’re diving into the decade of decadence and rolling an “80s A to Z Weekend!” That’s all your favorite 80s Classic Rock rolled out alphabetically. Since there are so many great rock tunes from the 80s, we’ll need TWO weekends to squeeze in all the songs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy