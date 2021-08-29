Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dana White casts doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC president Dana White has cast doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner following his latest loss inside the Octagon. Lee lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez on the UFC Vegas 35 undercard on Saturday night. For Lee, this was his first fight back in the Octagon since losing to Charles Oliveira in March 2020. After losing to Rodriguez, Lee dropped to just 2-5 overall in his last seven fights, including a winless mark of 0-2 while competing as a welterweight. Because Lee has had such a poor record as of late, there is no guarantee that the UFC keeps him around the world’s leading MMA promotion going forward, according to White himself.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 1

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Gregor Gillespie
Person
Edson Barboza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Caught ‘Stealing’ From WWE?

UFC President Dana White handles the operations of the promotion and takes the final call just like Vince McMahon does for WWE. White has been involved in controversies regarding the proper payment of UFC stars. He was previously called out for this multiple times including Jake Paul. However, it cannot be dismissed that White has made UFC what it is today as it remains the most popular promotion for MMA in the world right now. WWE Star ‘Nearly Died’ After Matt Riddle Match.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCMMAmania.com

Stipe Miocic meeting with UFC boss Dana White, wants Francis Ngannou: ‘I deserve it’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will sit down with the promotion and see if they can hash things out. Miocic (20-4) has not competed since losing his title via second-round knockout (KO) to Francis Ngannou (16-3) at UFC 260, which took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., March 27. Miocic and the UFC have had a shaky relationship dating back to when he lost — before subsequently reclaiming — the UFC Heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier in 2018. Recently, the fighter of Croatian descent teased a move to ONE Championship.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspends’ Broke UFC Fighter

Dana White is a love or hate kind of guy because he does make some pretty rash and harsh choices that many either agree with or disagree with. While many are thankful for Dana White due to the mass adoption of UFC, there are some who are really feeling the heat from White. Those feeling it are UFC fighters who were just suspended due to some wild circumstances. >Conor McGregor Gets Alcohol From Fans In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Sabotages’ UFC Star Drug Test

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Georges St-Pierre recently spoke to the ‘Legend 2 Legend’ series by MMA Junkie, where the UFC legend claimed...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after stacked UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 PPV card officially announced

The November UFC 268 pay-per-view card was officially announced and the event is absolutely stacked, with Dana White gushing over it. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 card, the first seven fights for UFC 268 were officially announced. Check out the card below as it is incredibly stacked with two title fights at the top of the docket. The first features the rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, then there is a rematch between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. In addition to those fights, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold, Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera, Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana, and Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta were also added to the card. On paper, this is one of the best PPVs the UFC has put on in years.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Reveals Who Is ‘Broke’ In UFC

Jake Paul as well as his brother, Logan Paul, are both known for their antics that get the most views, clicks, and interactions online. Jake and Logan both are some of the biggest trolls that have ever taken the social media world by storm. That may not always be a bad thing though as that’s what makes the money. Jake just released a bombshell of a statement that might actually land him in some hot water and maybe even bring a hit to the face as he just started pointing fingers at those in the UFC….Conor McGregor ‘Ripped Off’ After Chris Jericho Match.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White gushes over “badass” Giga Chikadze following highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

UFC president Dana White gushes over featherweight Giga Chikadze following his highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze won his seventh straight fight in the UFC and improved to a perfect 7-0 in the promotion with the brilliant third-round TKO victory over Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 headliner. Coming into the fight, the biggest question mark about Chikadze was how he would fare if he fought another elite fighter in the UFC, given that he had a somewhat soft schedule on the way to the top-10. However, Chikadze proved beyond a doubt that he is one of the best fighters in the world at 145lbs with his brilliant knockout win over Barboza.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

3 things we learned from Dana White’s UFC Vegas 35 post-fight press conference (Video)

UFC president Dana White had a lot to say after an eventful night at UFC Vegas 35 at the UFC APEX. It was another wild night in Las Vegas, NV as UFC Vegas 35 featured incredible knockouts, two high-level The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 title fights, and a rising featherweight contender in Giga Chikadze. UFC president Dana White had a lot to say after another cinematic night that featured some of the best fights in 2021.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Text Messages To UFC Woman Leak

UFC interviewer Laura Sanko got her wish fulfilled when she made history by becoming the first female color commentator UFC President Dana White gave her an opportunity in the Contender Series, where she also did the post-fight interviews and ring announcing for the event. Conor McGregor ‘Stalking’ UFC Star’s Mom?

Comments / 0

Community Policy