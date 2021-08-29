Dana White casts doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner
UFC president Dana White has cast doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner following his latest loss inside the Octagon. Lee lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez on the UFC Vegas 35 undercard on Saturday night. For Lee, this was his first fight back in the Octagon since losing to Charles Oliveira in March 2020. After losing to Rodriguez, Lee dropped to just 2-5 overall in his last seven fights, including a winless mark of 0-2 while competing as a welterweight. Because Lee has had such a poor record as of late, there is no guarantee that the UFC keeps him around the world’s leading MMA promotion going forward, according to White himself.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 1