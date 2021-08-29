Power of Produce Kids Club receives Excellus BCBS health award
UTICA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded the Clinton Chamber of Commerce a Community Health Award of $2,000 in support of the Clinton Farmers Market – Power of Produce Kids Club. This program provides a fun opportunity for children to learn about their local food system through conversations with farmers, educational games, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. Each child receives two $1 tokens weekly to spend at the farmers market.romesentinel.com
