According to freshly-leaked information, Bloodsport may not be the only character from "The Suicide Squad" to make their debut on the Fortnite Island. Fortnite has established itself as a pioneer when it comes to crossovers, with appearances of characters ranging from movies and comics to even real life celebrities like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. DC Comics has partnered with Epic Games several times since Fortnite’s release, with the latest Battle Pass sporting Clark Kent himself as its bonus skin. While the most recent crossover with "The Suicide Squad" seemed underwhelming in terms of number of skins and which characters got skins, this latest leak suggests more skins may be on the way.