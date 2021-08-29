Cancel
Sunny & dry weather sticking around!

By Tony Chiavaroli
wbtw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Sunday morning has arrived! Earlier sunshine is breaking out again, and will be going nowhere. High pressure is holding up nicely in controlling our weather pattern. Highs today will be ranging in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with similar highs slated to start the school and workweek. Not much is changing up into Tuesday either with more clouds trying to mix their way in. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase as we take a check on Wednesday with most remnants of Ida passing our region to the west.

