Pirates Advance, Beat Bucks 44-19 – Presented by Steward Health

WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates, with the top defense in the Indoor Football League, held the Bismarck Bucks to just 12 points in the second half enroute to a 44-19 victory and advanced to the second round of the IFL playoffs next weekend. For the Pirates it was their first ever playoff victory. It was also their twelfth win overall this season and their ninth consecutive, both franchise records. It marked the fifth time this year that the second seeded Pirates (11-3/1-0) held an opponent under 20 points. Seventh seeded Bismarck (7-8/0-1) finished with just 118 yards of total offense and only 57 yards passing.