Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, MA

Police Log: Motorcycle & Multiple Bicycles Stolen, Evidence of Missing Packages Found Near River

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 18, 6:43 a.m.: Police received a report of a man yelling, waving his arms and acting erratically on Cottage Street. Officers located a man fitting the description. He was holding a bottle of alcohol, which he discarded when he spotted police officers. When they spoke with the man and got his ID, officers discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants in his name. William Linarte, 24, of Watertown, was arrested on three warrants out of Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

www.watertownmanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Watertown, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Police#Bicycles#Boston District Court#Belmont Auto Service#Zipcar#Specialized#Google Play#Celtic#Peugeot#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy