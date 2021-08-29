Police Log: Motorcycle & Multiple Bicycles Stolen, Evidence of Missing Packages Found Near River

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 18, 6:43 a.m.: Police received a report of a man yelling, waving his arms and acting erratically on Cottage Street. Officers located a man fitting the description. He was holding a bottle of alcohol, which he discarded when he spotted police officers. When they spoke with the man and got his ID, officers discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants in his name. William Linarte, 24, of Watertown, was arrested on three warrants out of Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.