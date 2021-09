Food is about so much more than nutrition—it’s one of the most personal expressions of our cultures, values, and traditions. Our series, Behind the Recipe, profiles a different healthy cook every month to explore the personal, untold stories of their favorite dishes. This month, Top Chef and Taste The Nation host and author Padma Lakshmi shares the tomato chutney recipe she grew up making with her mom, excerpted from her new children's book, Tomatoes for Neela ($15). As an uber-popular chef and TV host, Lakshmi's schedule is jam-packed. But even amidst all the busyness, she always makes time for family, and of course food—both of which, her Behind The Recipe story is about.