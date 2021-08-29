Cancel
SMQ: College football learned nothing from the 2020 season

Cover picture for the articleCollege football kicked off the 2021 season on Saturday. If the first games were any indication, we are in for another chaotic pandemic-impacted year. For college football fans, January 1 spells the denouement of the year instead of its opening act. Rather than hewing to the conventions of the common calendar, gridiron fans exist in a world where their chronometer rolls over in late August. Those of us bitten by the bug of college fanaticism know that our new year begins when the humidity sticks in the air and summer heat glares off metal bleachers, rather than when we cling to images of sunny bowl destinations.

