Afghan police chief: Rocket hits neighborhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid US evacuation, kills a child

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police chief: Rocket hits neighborhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid US evacuation, kills a child.

