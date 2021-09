Nearly all starters return on both sides of the ball from 4-3 season. If a multitude of returning starters don’t give Shorthorn fans a reason to be optimistic about the 2021 season, a pair of preseason rankings should. Even though Schulenburg High finished 4-3 last year and narrowly missed out on the playoffs, Texas Football and Harris Ratings picked the Horns to finish second in District 13-2A Division I. Moreover, the magazine has SHS at No. 18 in Class 2A DI…