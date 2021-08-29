Catch up on some reading with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite down to its lowest price ever
There's still time to get in some of that summer reading! Hook yourself up with a new e-reader because Amazon is having a huge 45% off sale on the Kindle Paperwhite in multiple configurations. You can get the base Paperwhite down to just $70.99. It normally sells for around $130, so today's deal is $59 off. It's a crazy low price that's $15 better than any deal we've ever seen before. You can upgrade to versions with more memory or more features like a Paperwhite with LTE and Wi-Fi that's $72 off its normal price. The deals are available in every color including Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue.www.windowscentral.com
