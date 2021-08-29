Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Catch up on some reading with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite down to its lowest price ever

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still time to get in some of that summer reading! Hook yourself up with a new e-reader because Amazon is having a huge 45% off sale on the Kindle Paperwhite in multiple configurations. You can get the base Paperwhite down to just $70.99. It normally sells for around $130, so today's deal is $59 off. It's a crazy low price that's $15 better than any deal we've ever seen before. You can upgrade to versions with more memory or more features like a Paperwhite with LTE and Wi-Fi that's $72 off its normal price. The deals are available in every color including Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Books#Amazon Kindle Paperwhite#Lte#Wi Fi#Select#Bluetooth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Huge 4K TVs are up to $1,000 off at Best Buy today

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater, especially when you can take advantage of 4K TV deals. There are a daunting number of options from different manufacturers and retailers, so it’s highly recommended that you start with Best Buy TV deals, particularly the brand’s Sony TV deals, for high-quality but affordable 4K TVs that you can supplement with soundbar deals for an immersive cinematic experience.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
ComputersDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.
RetailTechRadar

Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2021: when it starts and the deals you can expect

Labor Day might not be for a few weeks yet, and we don’t want to wish the summer away, but it’s never too early to prepare for Labor Day sales. The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is the place to be for all of your home improvement needs, and we’re going to give you a rundown of what to expect in 2021. When it starts, what's included, and what types of discounts to expect - all of the need-to-know information will be right here on this page.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ElectronicsCNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the cheapest student laptop worth your money today

Need a computer for back-to-school that won’t break the bank? Check out these student laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and other laptop deals, and find the one that’s right for you. And you can upgrade your dorm room or home office setup with these desktop monitor deals. Or head to Dell, where you can find the amazingly cheap, 15-inch Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is down to $270. That’s $119 off its regular price of $389. It’s impossible to get a laptop this good, for so cheap, so don’t sleep on this deal!
ShoppingDigital Trends

Early Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today

The Walmart Labor Day sale has begun early and with it are some amazing discounts on the best-known electronics out there. Whether you’re looking for the latest AirPods Pro, a new TV, a new laptop, or simply a new tablet, there’s a great offer for you here. The early Walmart Labor Day sale is your chance to save a fortune now rather than waiting for the holiday itself and that means some fantastic opportunities to delve into the many laptop deals and Chromebook deals if you missed out as part of the back-to-school sales. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something even more portable, it’s worth checking out the tablet deals going on as well as the iPad deals to find the right offer for you. Hit the button below to see everything that the Walmart Labor Day sale has to offer or read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy