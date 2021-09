Everyone has heard the term “credit score.” It’s the three-digit number determined by your credit history. It tells a lender how well you’ve managed past credit and predicts your future creditworthiness. Your credit score can affect your ability to purchase a home, get a new car, or in some cases, secure a job. But do you really understand how credit works or the different factors that affect your score? Here is some insight on things you might not know when it comes to your credit: