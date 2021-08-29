Cancel
Seattle, WA

Rant & Rave: Donating unusable goods to donation centers doesn’t actually do good

By Submitted by Seattle Times readers
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANT to people who donate absolutely unusable items to donation centers. If it is torn, stained, broken or has missing pieces, please do not give it to someone else to deal with. We then have to pay the time, effort and money to dispose of it. We appreciate the generosity of people in the wonderful donations that are given but do not have the manpower or money to take care of your unwanted junk!

