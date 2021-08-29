Cancel
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Starts in center field

Cover picture for the articleMarte started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Philadelphia. Marte made his first start since leaving Thursday's game with a hip injury. He entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter then played four innings at second base. It was uncertain if Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo would continue to use Marte in center field -- having his primary position be second base has often been a discussion topic among the team's decision makers -- but it looks like he'll continue on in center.

Ketel Marte
Torey Lovullo
