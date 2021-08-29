Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Starts in RF

Weaver (shoulder) covered 4.1 innings Friday in his rehab start for Triple-A Reno, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Making the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at Triple-A, Weaver built up to 73 pitches Friday, pumping 50 in for strikes. The workload suggests that he's sufficiently built up for starting duty, so the Diamondbacks could reinstate him from the 60-day injured list and have him make his next start with the big club. Before he was shut down in late May with a right rotator cuff strain, Weaver made eight starts for Arizona, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 40 innings.