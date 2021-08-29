Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Starts in RF

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Varsho started in right field and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Phillies. Varsho filled in at center field when Ketel Marte was forced to leave Thursday's game, but Marte returned to the starting lineup Saturday, so it looks like center field will not be a regular gig for Varsho. He's appeared in eight consecutive games (seven starts), lining up at catcher and all three outfield spots. Varsho is batting 8-for-30 (.267) with three home runs, one double, one triple, six RBI and five runs over those eight contests.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

D-backs end Rockies' winning streak behind Daulton Varsho's hitting

EditorsNote: tweak headline; 6th graf, make it 3 2/3 innings; other changes elsewhere. Daulton Varsho homered, tripled and doubled, Christian Walker also went deep, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 in Denver on Sunday. David Peralta had two hits and Taylor Widener (2-1) allowed one run on...
MLBMLB

Widener, Varsho, patience key D-backs' win

DENVER -- They say that walks hurt you in baseball, and that goes double for a hitter-friendly ballpark like Coors Field. On Sunday afternoon, both teams’ pitchers walked their fair share of hitters, but it only came back to bite the Rockies, as the D-backs salvaged a win in the three-game series, 8-4.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Daulton Varsho, Nicky Lopez, Tylor Megill

To give a quick sense of the dwindling talent remaining on the fantasy baseball waiver wire: this column is littered with Royals players. In most leagues, we’re far past having tantalizing options like Logan Webb, Triston McKenzie, and Joey Votto available. Then again, someone’s journey from rags to riches has to start somewhere. Even if most of the highlighted players don’t scream league-winner, a select few could wind up making a major mark.
MLBnumberfire.com

Arizona's Daulton Varsho in left field on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Varsho will man left field after Josh Rojas was rested against their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, our models project Varsho to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daulton Varsho behind the plate for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Daulton Varsho is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Varsho will handle catching responsibilities after Carson Kelly was given the night off against their division competition. numberFire's models project Varsho to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Misledward Cabrera

It wasn’t the most earth-shattering debut for Edward Cabrera, but we saw skills in his repertoire and command that suggested he could be a strikeout arm and help down the stretch. A date with the Mets today in Game 2 of the doubleheader looked appetizing enough and what we got was not: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 Hits, 0 BBs, 2 Ks – 6 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 53 pitches. What is going on here?
MLBKenosha News.com

Lorenzo Cain's hitting, Brandon Woodruff's pitching lead Brewers past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for...
Environmentnumberfire.com

Diamondbacks-Rockies start delayed due to inclement weather on Saturday

The start of Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather. Saturday's clash between right-hander Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks and left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather. numberFire's models give the Colorado Rockies an...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Works 4.1 innings in rehab start

Weaver (shoulder) covered 4.1 innings Friday in his rehab start for Triple-A Reno, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Making the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at Triple-A, Weaver built up to 73 pitches Friday, pumping 50 in for strikes. The workload suggests that he's sufficiently built up for starting duty, so the Diamondbacks could reinstate him from the 60-day injured list and have him make his next start with the big club. Before he was shut down in late May with a right rotator cuff strain, Weaver made eight starts for Arizona, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 40 innings.
MLBkyma.com

Start of Diamondbacks-Phillies game delayed due to virus tracing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia on Friday night was delayed 26 minutes due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list. The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Recalled by Diamondbacks

Mejia was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Mejia will make his season debut as the starter in Monday's series opener against the Pirates. The right-hander got his first taste of big-league action last year when he posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 10 innings across three starts with the Marlins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy