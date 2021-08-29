Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Starts in RF
Varsho started in right field and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Phillies. Varsho filled in at center field when Ketel Marte was forced to leave Thursday's game, but Marte returned to the starting lineup Saturday, so it looks like center field will not be a regular gig for Varsho. He's appeared in eight consecutive games (seven starts), lining up at catcher and all three outfield spots. Varsho is batting 8-for-30 (.267) with three home runs, one double, one triple, six RBI and five runs over those eight contests.www.cbssports.com
