Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Clears protocols

From the Keegan: Now with a commanding six run lead Weaver was able to pitch “downhill baseball” for the remainder of his outing. Take the time to listen to Jack’s postgame audio below. In the fifth inning, Luke Weaver advanced from first to third on Josh’s single. He talks about how that gassed him a little bit as he went out for the final inning of his start. He struck out Tommy Pham to begin the sixth. Trent Grisham reached down on the fourth pitch of his at bat to yank a bottom of the zone change up into the visitor’s bullpen for San Diego’s first run of the game. With the bullpen stirring for Arizona, Weaver buckled down and got fly outs from Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado to complete his inning. His final line score was one earned run on four hits, three strikeouts, and no walks over six innings. Weaver had only three more pitches in over twice as many innings than Yu Darvish, so he was effective and efficient.