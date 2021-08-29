Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Clears protocols
Weaver (shoulder) cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday. Weaver was deemed a close contact and required a seven-day period away from the team. He's set to resume baseball activities and will need to perform in a "live situation," per Arizona manager Torey Lovullo, before rejoining the club. Prior to being placed in the seven-day shutdown period, Weaver was on a rehab assignment, and it was possible his next start would be in the majors. That suggests a return to the Diamondbacks in short order.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0