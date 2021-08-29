Cancel
Teaching beside the sea: Boat church draws a crowd at state park in Virginia Beach

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

Ron and Terri McIntosh slung beach chairs over their shoulders, hopped on their bikes and pedaled to the beach.

They were going to church.

By 9:30 that Sunday morning, the North End couple had rolled into First Landing State Park and found a spot on the sand. A pontoon boat with a “Boat Church” banner was anchored just offshore in The Narrows with two musicians on board. More people were gathering in the calm water on fishing boats, personal watercraft and paddleboards.

“It’s different than sitting in a church,” said Terri McIntosh, 58. “In nature, you can feel God’s presence.”

“Worship on the Water,” or Virginia Beach Boat Church, is held at the end of the park’s 64th Street entrance. At 10 a.m. each Sunday, a pastor leads the interdenominational service from the boat, and people can follow along by downloading the worship music and day’s sermon on their cell phones.

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell was inspired to launch Boat Church after seeing a water ministry program years ago while vacationing on Smith Mountain Lake.

“It was just a fun alternative place to go to church,” he said in an interview.

McDonnell, 67, who is Catholic, had positive experiences with the evangelical tradition when he attended law school at Regent University years ago — he now is a professor there — and said he wants to make society a more friendly place.

“People that can have a church family of support, hear the gospel at least once a week, people they can lean on in tough times. ... If we had more of that, I thought society would be better,” he said.

In late 2019, McDonnell shared the idea with several friends who jumped on board to make it a reality. The first service was held Memorial Day weekend 2020. Even though Boat Church wasn’t an offshoot of pandemic restrictions on worship services, its debut was a godsend.

“That was sort of a providential time for us to start,” he said.

Before the service begins, musicians from area churches warm up the crowd with songs. Contemporary Christian singer Jason Gray will perform on Labor Day weekend.

Coffee, water and food are donated and shared. Pastors take turns leading the services throughout the summer. Bluetooth speakers project their voices across the beach and to the boats surrounding them.

“Having an altar that’s a pontoon boat is pretty cool,” McDonnell said.

People walking or biking on the Cape Henry Trail may hear the music through the trees.

“Boaters come by and stop, and people walking that trail stop,” he said. “Some people that hadn’t intended to be in church, they pull up. Whether they planned it or not, they’re in a church service.”

After hearing about it from a friend, Derrick and Kurshell McCorkle of Norfolk attended Boat Church for the first time this month. They brought their three children, ages 8 to 14, who were excited to be at a service that allowed them to play in the sand.

“This was the fastest they ever got ready for church,” their mom said. “It looks like we’re going to be hooked.”

___

If you go

When: 10 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 26

Cost: Free; $10 to park

Info: boatchurchvb.com

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

