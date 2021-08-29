Cancel
Environment

Hurricane brushes Puerto Vallarta, heads up Mexico coast

By Editorials
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico’s Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. Authorities in Mexico’s Jalisco state, where Nora made a brief landfall Saturday night crossing the cape south of Puerto Vallarta, said there were no early reports of serious damage. But forecasters warned that people along Mexico’s central and northern Pacific Coast should be alert to the dangers of flooding, mudslides and perilous surf.

