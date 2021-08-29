Velva Elaine Angell: 1929-2021

Our beloved Mother and “Auntie” Velva Angell passed from this earth on Aug. 14, 2021 at the age of 92. She was proud of her Native American heritage as she was Wiyot, Yurok and Wintun Indian. Velva was born in Eureka, California on April 5, 1929 to her parents, Elizabeth Logan Cooper and Henry Clay Cooper. She attended and graduated from Eureka High School. Shortly after graduation, Velva moved to San Francisco to attend and graduate from California Beauty School.