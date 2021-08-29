Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Velva Elaine Angell: 1929-2021

By North Coast Journal Staff, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Mother and “Auntie” Velva Angell passed from this earth on Aug. 14, 2021 at the age of 92. She was proud of her Native American heritage as she was Wiyot, Yurok and Wintun Indian. Velva was born in Eureka, California on April 5, 1929 to her parents, Elizabeth Logan Cooper and Henry Clay Cooper. She attended and graduated from Eureka High School. Shortly after graduation, Velva moved to San Francisco to attend and graduate from California Beauty School.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Obituaries
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Premature Babies#Native American#Eureka High School#California Beauty School#Christ Episcopal Church#Jacobs Junior High School#The Board Of Directors#St Joseph Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy