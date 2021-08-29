How long do i have to stay in my apartment if there is water coming from the upstairs apt into my kitchen?

As soon as I saw what was happening on Aug 26 2021 at 730pm I called property mgmt and left a voice mail. I then immediately started to gather important papers, medication etc and protected that, I did not receive any response from them at all until 14 1/2 hours via a text stating please send photos or video and asking how long it was going on and how much water was there. I had stated all that in my voice mail the evening before. I was exhausted at that point because believe it or not the days leading up to the water leak were spent on me trying to trap and kill rats that appeared un my apt because days before that property mgmt texted me to tell me that workers had to come in my small 3 room space to remove radiators, 3 rooms 3 radiators. The first guy cut them all with a saw zaw then promptly yanked the one out of the tiles in the bathroom leaving a gaping hole, that was when I saw what I thought was a mouse. I set traps and it wasn't until 2 or 3 days before the water damage that I caught one, that is when I saw it was a rat. I was about to send the photos of the dead rat via email to property mgmt when I saw the water coming from the ceiling down into the wall above the door.