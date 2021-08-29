Bohren: Thank you for the memories

When my wife Susan and I, along with our partners Gail Zimmerman and Bob Moberly, purchased the Casper Journal in June 1998, we used “blue lines” to compose the paper. This was a sheet of paper as big as the finished newspaper with blue lines to show the columns and edges of the paper. We used wax to paste ads, photos and story copy onto pages. These were then photographed (the camera could not see the blue lines) and the super large negatives were used to make press plates, which were used to print the newspaper. If there were changes, like a last minute ad, we simply ripped something off a page and gratefully waxed the ad into its place.