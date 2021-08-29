Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Bohren: Thank you for the memories

By Dale Bohren
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my wife Susan and I, along with our partners Gail Zimmerman and Bob Moberly, purchased the Casper Journal in June 1998, we used “blue lines” to compose the paper. This was a sheet of paper as big as the finished newspaper with blue lines to show the columns and edges of the paper. We used wax to paste ads, photos and story copy onto pages. These were then photographed (the camera could not see the blue lines) and the super large negatives were used to make press plates, which were used to print the newspaper. If there were changes, like a last minute ad, we simply ripped something off a page and gratefully waxed the ad into its place.

trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Casper Journal#The Casper Star Tribune#Lee Enterprises#The Star Tribune#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy