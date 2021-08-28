Cancel
Relationship Advice

Can I file a restraining order if my parents are verbally and physicality abusive?

Asked in Milton, FL
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I am temporary living with my parents with my my husband and child. I pay rent & been here for about a year now they want us out. I have nowhere to go especially with a child. They have been screaming & yelling over any little thing. My father hit me in face right in front of my child. My mom sends texts all day blowing up my phone. Can I get a restraining order against them if we live under same roof?

