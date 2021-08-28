Can I file a restraining order if my parents are verbally and physicality abusive?

A mother found herself living her worst nightmare last month when a woman who posed to be a fellow mother and friend took off with her infant. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said about the moment when a 19-year-old girl drove away with her 4-day-old daughter. “My whole life was in her car,” she shared. “It was horrible. I started praying and all that stuff, and everybody started sharing my daughter’s picture.” The mother had befriended the suspect on social media and had been talking to her for months before she gave birth in August. She believed that the teen was a fellow mother who could understand what she was going through.