Can I file a restraining order if my parents are verbally and physicality abusive?
I am temporary living with my parents with my my husband and child. I pay rent & been here for about a year now they want us out. I have nowhere to go especially with a child. They have been screaming & yelling over any little thing. My father hit me in face right in front of my child. My mom sends texts all day blowing up my phone. Can I get a restraining order against them if we live under same roof?avvo.com
