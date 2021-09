COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Students at Fulton Public Schools are heading back to the classroom Wednesday with some COVID-19 precautions in place. Fulton Public Schools return planDownload Masks According to the districts plan, masks are not required, but highly encouraged for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. However, masks are required on buses The post Fulton Public Schools starts class Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place appeared first on ABC17NEWS.