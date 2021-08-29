Borussia Dortmund are 'working on a loan deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi,' with the Chelsea outcast 'interested' in leaving for more game time despite saying he wanted to focus on 'developing at the club'

Borussia Dortmund are being linked with a move for another versatile wide player, with Austrian international Valentino Lazaro reportedly a player attracting their interest. With the summer transfer window open for a few days still, and Borussia Dortmund looking thin in certain positions going into their third Bundesliga game of the campaign, rumors have continued to swirl in abundance regarding who they may look to bring in to shore up their roster. Marcel Halstenberg is one name Die Schwarzgelben reportedly hold an interest in, but the main concerns the club seems to have pinpointed are the right wing and the right back positions.