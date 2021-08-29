Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund are 'working on a loan deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi,' with the Chelsea outcast 'interested' in leaving for more game time despite saying he wanted to focus on 'developing at the club'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund are plotting a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, according to reports. The 20-year-old has not featured for the Blues this season under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues currently have plenty of attacking options, including £98m summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#At The Club#Bayern Munich#German#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

No loan for Callum Hudson-Odoi – Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have no current plans to send Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan, despite boss Thomas Tuchel admitting the talented forward needs regular game time.Hudson-Odoi asked to be excluded from England Under-21s selection, with the 20-year-old determined to fight for regular first-team action at Chelsea.Tuchel has been impressed with Hudson-Odoi’s hard work and performance levels in training but admitted the Wandsworth-born winger has not yet reproduced that level in match action.Asked if Hudson-Odoi needs regular minutes to progress, Tuchel replied: “It’s hard to argue with that, it’s hard to argue.“But at the same time there’s always room for improvement here in training...
UEFAYardbarker

Sevilla confirm signing of Thomas Delaney from Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Delaney has joined Sevilla from Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced in an official statement. Delaney is Sevilla’s sixth signing of the transfer window, and brings a wealth of experience having represented his native Denmark 60 times. He comes to Andalusia having spent the previous three years with Dortmund, and has signed a four-year deal with Sevilla.
Soccerbvbbuzz.com

Rumour: Borussia Dortmund interested in signing Valentino Lazaro?

Borussia Dortmund are being linked with a move for another versatile wide player, with Austrian international Valentino Lazaro reportedly a player attracting their interest. With the summer transfer window open for a few days still, and Borussia Dortmund looking thin in certain positions going into their third Bundesliga game of the campaign, rumors have continued to swirl in abundance regarding who they may look to bring in to shore up their roster. Marcel Halstenberg is one name Die Schwarzgelben reportedly hold an interest in, but the main concerns the club seems to have pinpointed are the right wing and the right back positions.
UEFAchatsports.com

Dalot set to stay at Man Utd amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Borussia Dortmund, Diogo Dalot, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, A.C. Milan, João Cancelo, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Kieran Trippier, Portugal, UEFA European Under-21 Football Championship. The full-back is ready to fight for his place at Old Trafford and is expected to stay at the club beyond Tuesday's transfer deadline. Diogo Dalot...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Borussia Dortmund Eyeing Chelsea Star Ahead Of Transfer Deadline Day

Borussia Dortmund are set to make a move for Chelsea and England star Callum Hudson-Odoi in the next few days as the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion. The 20-year-old is yet to feature for Thomas Tuchel's side so far this season and has found himself behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and new boy Romelu Lukaku in the Blues' attacking ranks.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund, Diallo to Feyenoord

Big-name players at big-name clubs are getting significant loan buzz this Sunday. A young English star at Chelsea, long-linked with a German power, may be moving to their rival for the 2021-22 season. And one of Manchester United’s big signings from last summer will need more playing time with Jadon...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi linked to German giants

Chelsea fans have heard about the loan army ad nauseam over the years. This summer has seen many supporters grow outraged with the development strategy as players like Tammy Abraham depart while Danny Drinkwater remains on the books. The loan army is of the utmost importance to the club though and without it, the Blues would not be where they are today. Crucial members of the first team—Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Reece James, for example—used loans to grow as players. This time spent out on loan both at home and abroad helped mold them into the stars they are today.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi rejects England U21 call

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi has rejected a call-up for England U21. Hudson-Odoi started the European Super Cup final but has not played a minute of Chelsea's opening two Premier League games this season. "Callum is a player that we really like," said new England U21 coach Lee Carsley. "I've had...
Soccerbvbbuzz.com

Borussia Dortmund sign Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund have completed the last-minute signing of Marin Pongracic from VfL Wolfsburg on a season long loan deal. Borussia Dortmund have bolstered their defence on transfer deadline day with the arrival of Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg. The 23 year old joins the club on a season long loan deal with an option to buy for around 10-12 million euros at the end of the campaign.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Two Teams approach Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the media outlet Football London, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge; Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund are the interested parties. BVB Buzz writer, Brain Szlenk Straub believes the Bundesliga giants are exploring their options on the right-wing. Having played three games...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Chelsea outcast Drinkwater completes Reading loan switch

Have signed Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a season-long loan. The 31-year-old failed to live up to expectations after joining Chelsea from Leicester City in 2017, having spent time with Burnley, Aston Villa and Kasımpaşa over the past couple of years. He will now try and bolster. 's promotion push...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Borussia Dortmund target Hudson-Odoi sees future with Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi believes his long-term future lies at Chelsea despite pushing for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund. The German club have initiated talks to sign the 20-year-old winger on a season-long loan. Thomas Tuchel is hesitant to lose Hudson-Odoi despite him falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy