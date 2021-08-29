Short-lived Tropical Storm Julian downgraded; forecasters monitoring 4 other systems besides Ida

In addition to Hurricane Ida and the former Tropical Storm Julian, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are watching four other areas for potential storm development.

A short-lived Tropical Storm Julian formed Sunday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, but 24 hours later it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Also in the central Atlantic is Tropical Depression Ten. The presence of storm-hindering upper level winds is slowing its development at present, but some slow strengthening is possible later this week. It’s expected to stay east of the U.S. mainland.

The center of Tropical Depression Ten was moving north at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching a new a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea later this week. As long as it remains over warm water, forecasters say, conditions are favorable for some development. It is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea near Central America’s east coast.

Another area of low pressure, located just east of the Delmarva Peninsula off the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S., on Monday was given near 0% chance of developing, Upper-level winds are expected to increase over the next 24 hours and hinder any further development, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to move southeast and then east, taking it away from the U.S. East Coast.

And, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Tuesday. That tropical wave, according to the National Hurricane Center, has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

The season’s second major hurricane — Hurricane Ida — made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, La., as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The next named storm to form after Kate would be Larry.