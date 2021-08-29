Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood County, SC

Paramedic found stabbed to death in his South Carolina home

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1In3cg_0bgMRCED00

Authorities say a paramedic who was found dead in his South Carolina home was stabbed and bled to death.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Jonathan Pressley Wells was found dead Tuesday in his Greenwood home by deputies checking on him after he didn’t show up for work.

The coroner’s office said Wells’ death is considered a homicide. Deputies have asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death because Wells was a county employee.

He had been a paramedic for 26 years. Investigators have not announced a suspect or any arrests in Wells’ death.

Greenwood is located roughly 67 miles west of Columbia.

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy