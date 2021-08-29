Cancel
Kanye West drops long-awaited ‘Donda’ album

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
To his credit, Kanye West did once warn that you should be “honored by (his) lateness.”

After more than a year, the 22-time Grammy winner dropped “Donda” Sunday morning, two days after his latest listening party.

The album, West’s 10th, was originally scheduled for release on July 24, then delayed at least three more times.

Instead, West has been hosting stadium-sized listening parties at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Soldier Field in Chicago, several of which were more bizarre performance pieces than an introduction of any new music.

The 27-track album is named after the rapper’s late mother, who died in 2007.

No cover art was released, with streaming services using a black box instead.

One of the tracks, “Jail pt 2,” was listed as “unavailable to stream” on Spotify.

After West faced backlash for replacing Jay-Z with DaBaby on “Jail,” the original version was reinstated for Sunday’s official release.

Other featured artists include Marilyn Manson, the Weeknd, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, the Lox and the late Pop Smoke. Chris Brown is listed as a co-writer on “New Again.”

