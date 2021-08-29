Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 1

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. A prequel to “Peter Pan,” the show tells the story of how the boy who wouldn’t grow up came to Neverland with heart, humor and music. The schedule is as follows: Sept. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7-9:30 p.m.; and Sept. 18, 2-4:30 p.m. Open to ages 10 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person per show; pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.